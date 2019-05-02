Changes in PML-N indicate Shahbaz not returning: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said changes in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are indicative of Shahbaz Sharif not returning to Pakistan.

The PML-N has nominated Rana Tanveer to be Shahbaz Sharif’s replacement as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and Khawaja Asif as the parliamentary party leader. “If he had wanted to return from London, he would not have even appointed someone as a chowkidar (guard) outside his home….They [Sharif's] divide these positions within the family. If they have started appointing people outside the family to these positions it indicates this is the first step towards an NRO,” Awan added.

Awan asked if an NRO was given, she said the Sharifs need to answer questions about their alleged corruption in court. Thespecial assistant on information further said that Shahbaz Sharif had left for London for medical treatment, however, he had failed to provide any information to the public related to his illness. “We knew from the beginning he [Shahbaz] was doing this to fool people. He knew he would not come back.”

Shahbaz Sharif left for London last month and is said to be receiving medical treatment there. PML-N leader Khawaja Asif speaking to reporters said that Shahbaz Sharif would return to Pakistan and attend the National Assembly session on the budget.