Liaqat Khattak sworn in as minister

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman on Monday administered the oath to Member Provincial Assembly Liaqat Khattak as a provincial minister.

The ceremony was arranged at the Governor’s House, said an official handout. Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, ministers, MPAs, government officials and others attended the function. Later, the governor greeted the new provincial cabinet member who is the younger brother of Pervez Khattak and wished him success in discharging his new responsibilities. Liaqat Khattak is a former district nazim of Nowshera. He was elected to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in by-election. He won the PK-64 Nowshera seat vacated by his brother, former chief minister Pervez Khattak. The latter preferred to retain his National Assembly seat to become the defence minister in the federal cabinet.Pervez Khattak had won one National Assembly and two provincial assembly seats in the July 2018 general election.