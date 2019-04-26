Public cooperation vital for successful policing

Islamabad : Police and public are two parts of the same coin and they should help each other for peace in society and effective action against criminals.

SP (Industrial Area) Aamir Khan Niazi said while addressing the people at `Open Kutchery’ held in the area of Noon police station. DSP Raja Tahir Hussian, SHO Noon Police Station Alamgir Khan, SHO Shamas Conly Asjad Altaf, SHO Sabzi Mandi police station Tariq Rauf and notables of the area were also present.

The SP said that role of the community is important to ensure effective policing and secure lives and property of the citizens. The Open Kutchery was organised following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with public.

The SP (Industrial Area) said that police and public are two parts of the same coin; therefore they should help each other to arrest criminals.