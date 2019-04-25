PCRWR to initiate water quality management diploma

Islamabad : Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) plans to initiate three-year diploma in Water Quality Management in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

The diploma will be held in National Capacity Building Institute for Water Quality Management (NCBI-WQM) established by PCRWR for this purpose in Islamabad with the partnership of Government of Korea.

Main purpose of this institute is to produce diploma level technicians in the field of water quality management, as the professionals presently working in water supply sector are not formally qualified for practicing water quality management techniques, which are mandatory in the provision of safe drinking water to the public.

The provision of safe drinking water is a significant point in the manifesto of present government, because Sustainable Development Goal 6.0 sets target 6.1 “by 2030 achieve universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for all”.

The first meeting of Qualification Development Committee is being convened at PCRWR Headquarters Islamabad from April, 22-26, 2019. Various corporates from Public Health Engineering Departments (PHEDs), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASAs), National University of Science and Technology (NUST), International Islamic University, (IIU), Pakistan Water Partnership (PWP), Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation and Bin Qutab Group of industries are participating in the meeting for development of competency standards for three-years Water Quality Diploma.

Chairman PCRWR Dr Muhammad Aslam Tahir inaugurated the event and highlighted the importance of Diploma in Water Quality Management, which will be first of its kind in Pakistan. He also thanked Executive Director NAVTTC Dr. Nasir Khan for his support and cooperation.