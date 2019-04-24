close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 24, 2019

Turkey warns against US sanctions on Iran oil imports

World

AFP
April 24, 2019

ANKARA: Turkey warned on Tuesday that the US move to end exemptions on oil imports from Iran would hurt many countries as waivers on Tehran's customers are due to end next month.

"Now the US says this exemption will be lifted. This will really affect all countries," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a press conference with his Belgian counterpart in Ankara, without naming any nations. The United States said on Monday said it would start imposing sanctions on countries including India and Turkey that buy Iranian oil.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said Washington would punish countries that buy Iranian oil after May 2 but he did not provide further details on what this would entail. Cavusoglu hit out at the "one-sided" US decision and "pressure on everyone" to adhere to Washington´s ruling.

He also accused the US of acting "childish". "Why are you putting pressure on other countries? You can take what measures you want. Why must countries adhere to your one-sided decisions?"

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World