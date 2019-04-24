Turkey warns against US sanctions on Iran oil imports

ANKARA: Turkey warned on Tuesday that the US move to end exemptions on oil imports from Iran would hurt many countries as waivers on Tehran's customers are due to end next month.

"Now the US says this exemption will be lifted. This will really affect all countries," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a press conference with his Belgian counterpart in Ankara, without naming any nations. The United States said on Monday said it would start imposing sanctions on countries including India and Turkey that buy Iranian oil.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said Washington would punish countries that buy Iranian oil after May 2 but he did not provide further details on what this would entail. Cavusoglu hit out at the "one-sided" US decision and "pressure on everyone" to adhere to Washington´s ruling.

He also accused the US of acting "childish". "Why are you putting pressure on other countries? You can take what measures you want. Why must countries adhere to your one-sided decisions?"