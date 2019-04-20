CDA’s anti-encroachment operation continues

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA), Enforcement Directorate demolished illegal boundary walls, under-construction rooms and edifices under its anti-encroachment drive on Friday.

According to CDA sources, the torn-down structures included three boundary walls in Musharf Colony Sector G-8/4, three under-construction rooms in Hansa Colony sector G-8/1 and eight boundary walls, one washroom and one room in Katchi Abadi sector H-9 in anti-encroachment operation in the city.

During different operations, teams of the Enforcement Directorate demolished several structures constructed illegally on the state land.

Strict vigilance is being ensured so that new construction could not be carried out all over the city particularly in Katchi Abadies located in different areas of Islamabad.

The CDA is also ensuring strict monitoring in different Marakiz and business centers and is also conducting operations to remove encroachment from the vicinity, said a press release on Friday.

In this connection, an action was taken at Aabpara Market and several encroachments established on the footpaths, verandas and in front of shops and plazas were removed and confiscated 10 trucks encroachment material which was later on shifted to enforcement store.

Similarly, large number of encroachment material was also confiscated during the operations conducted at Khadda Market and G-9 Markaz.

These encroachments were not only creating hindrance in the pedestrian movement but were also affecting the business activities. Moreover, teams of Enforcement Directorate also conducted operations along the Park Road and removed encroachment from the both sides of the road.

Furthermore, 1 boundary wall and room constructed illegally in Mohalla Awan in Saidpur Village was also demolished during the operation conducted.