Newcomers Hasnain, Abid get selectors’ nod

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket selectors sprang a surprise on Thursday when they named young pacer Mohammad Hasnain in the 15-member World Cup squad while batsman Abid Ali has also earned a place in the team.

Mohammad Amir, though, will tour England but he is not in the World Cup squad.According to chief selector Inzamamul Haq the left-arm fast bowler is being given a chance to prove his form and fitness in the 11 matches Pakistan are scheduled to play before the World Cup. For the time being, Junaid Khan is the team’s fourth pacer.

A squad for World Cup can be changed until May 23 without ICC’s permission.Hasnain, who sprang into the limelight while playing for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League IV, has the ability to bowl at speeds of 150kph. His lack of experience left him struggling against Australia in the five-match One-Day International series in UAE.

Abid’s consistent performances in the domestic cricket and against Australia have been rewarded with a call-up.Mohammad Hafeez has been named in the team subject to his fitness, which will be determined in the England series.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead the team that has 11 players, who helped Pakistan win the 2017 Champions Trophy. Besides Amir, Asif Ali is the other player who will accompany the 15-man World Cup squad to England, where they will play five ODIs before the mega tournament.

Chief selector and former captain Inzamamul Haq said the side had been picked keeping in view the conditions in England and Wales. Moreover, it includes reliable batters, trusted wicket-taking bowlers and dynamic fielders.

“In England and Wales, conditions play a critical role. Keeping this thing in our mind, we have selected a three-dimensional side, which gives the captain a wide range of options of whatever game plan he chooses on a match day,” he said.

“This is more or less the side we have been playing since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. I am damn sure that this side has grown further in experience and stature since 2017. Supported by the flare, skill, talent and killing-instinct, this side has the capability and potential to rise to the occasion and produce strong performances.”

Talking about Mohammad Hafeez, Inzamam said: “Hafeez has not played any cricket for the past 10-odd weeks, but he has always featured in our plans.

“Although his inclusion in the World Cup squad is subject to fitness, yesterday we got a boost when he started playing with tennis ball with his doctor confirming he will be available for selection for the series against England.”

He said Abid and Hasnain were selected after they cleared their fitness tests on Thursday morning.“For the T20I and ODIs against England, we have added Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir as additional players. Asif is probably the best power-hitter in Pakistan, while Amir has the experience and a good record in England. These two will provide cover to the World Cup squad and can be drafted into the side by May 23, if required.”

The England-bound players will hold training sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium on April 20 and 21, before departing for London in the wee hours of April 23.

Pakistan’s schedule of England:

Series v England

May 5: Only T20I, Cardiff.

May 8: 1st ODI, The Oval.

May 11: 2nd ODI, Hampshire.

May 14: 3rd ODI, Bristol.

May 17: 4th ODI, Trent Bridge.

May 19: 5th ODI.