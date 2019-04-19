Asad’s resignation shows govt’s failure: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Pakistan Peoples’ Party Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira Thursday said the resignation of Finance Minister Asad Umar showed the government had failed to deliver.

Talking to reporters at Dera Kaira, Lalamusa, the PPP leader said the failure of Asad was actually the failure of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said to run a company and the economy of a country were two different tasks. “It was not just an issue of Asad, rather it related to the captain of the team and the failure of his team”, he said. He said the finance minister did not resign owing to any personal issue. Kaira said this was not just problem of few ministers but rather failure of his so-called ‘Socrates’. Kaira said Imran had appointed an inexperienced chief minister in Punjab. He said politics was the name of learning from experiences. Kaira said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry should apologise over spreading disinformation. He said Imran should apologise to the nation for his wrong tall claims.