PTI govt undergoes cabinet shake-up

ISLAMABAD: Asad Umar has announced his resignation as finance minister — just days after a government spokesman vehemently rubbished reports of a cabinet reshuffle — as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government undergoes a significant restructuring just eight months into their rule.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s House announced that Ijaz Ahmed Shah has been appointed as the Interior Minister, whereas Fawad Chaudhry has been assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology. Shehryar Afridi — who was the minister of state of interior — has been handed over the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), while Ghulam Sarwar Khan — the petroleum minister — has been appointed as Minister for Aviation, the statement said.

Azam Swati has been appointed as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, it said, adding that Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro shall cease to hold additional portfolio of Aviation Division.

The statement further read that Dr Zafarullah Mirza, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Nadeem Babar have been appointed special assistants to the Prime Minister for National Health Services, Information and Petroleum division, respectively. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance, it added.

Umar abruptly quit his portfolio and also pulled out of the cabinet — a dramatic fall from grace for one of the PTI’s most powerful ministers amid crucial bailout negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He had been entrusted with the task of negotiating the long-delayed bailout as the country’s cash-strapped economy faces a balance-of-payments crisis.

The cabinet reshuffle comes as Khan’s government faces growing pressure with the rupee losing 30 per cent of its value since the start of 2018, stirring sharp inflation. It was not clear how Umar’s absence would impact any IMF deal.

“As part of a cabinet reshuffle, PM desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance,” Asad Umar tweeted. “However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position. I strongly believe @ImranKhanPTI is the best hope for Pakistan and inshallah (God willing) will make a naya (new) pakistan,” he wrote.

In hastily-arranged news conference hours after the tweet, Umar told reporters that Prime Minister Khan intended to make some changes in the federal cabinet and the announcement was expected shortly. He said amid news of the reshuffle, he met with the Prime Minister and convinced him to allow him to step down from the cabinet, instead of taking any other portfolio. “Stepping down from cabinet membership does not mean leaving Imran Khan’s vision for a developed and prosperous Pakistan,” he told reporters, adding he was always available for the PTI and would remain so in the future.

“I shall always remain available to implement the agenda of change introduced by Imran Khan, which is based on economically stable and socially strong Pakistan and [I] will continue my struggle for this as I believe that Imran Khan is the only person who can bring change to this country,” he added. “Naya Pakistan will become a reality and Imran Khan will lead [it],” he said.

Comparing the country’s economy during his tenure as finance minister with that of the previous two governments, he said the first eight months of the PTI “are far better” than the corresponding period of the previous two regimes.

He added that when he assumed charge, the economy was facing a serious crisis, and the government was compelled to take “tough decisions” in order to set the economic direction for “long-term, sustainable economic growth”.

He said while economic data was showing positive indicators, the economic conditions of the country were still not good. A new finance minister will have to look after a “difficult economy”, Umar said. “We need to take some difficult decisions and we need to show some patience,” he said, appealing to the public to “stand with” the new finance minister.

“Don’t expect that there will be miracles and rivers of honey and milk will start flowing in the next three months,” he warned.

He said the next budget would reflect the IMF programme, saying it would not be a simple task for the new finance minister to prepare a budget for 220 million people. He said the extended fund facility with the IMF was negotiated and finalised on better terms and conditions and “in the best interest of national economy”.

He said his commitments were not affiliated with any position in the federal cabinet, adding he would continue his work “as a worker” to bring about reforms and “Tabdeeli” [change] in the country according to the vision of Imran Khan.

He also clarified his decision to remain out of the federal cabinet “is not any sort of protest” and he will always be available to work for the country’s interest whenever his party needs him. He also clarified that leaving his portfolio had nothing to do with Tax Amnesty Scheme.

Umar said he had first been informed that Khan wanted him to take over the petroleum ministry the previous night. He dismissed rumours which rapidly began circulating about his removal. “I am not aware of any conspiracies,” he said.