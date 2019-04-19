Revision of cut-off date for promotion cases resented

Islamabad: The Establishment Division’s recent decision regarding revision of cut-off date for 'anticipated promotion cases' has created restlessness among some officers of different departments, whose promotion cases were sent to the division for consideration in the central selection board's meeting expected in the last week of the current month.

The Establishment Division in its letter issued on April 11 intimated the ministries, divisions and departments that the cut-off date for the calculation of anticipatory and prospective vacancies had been revised from July 10 to June 30, 2019.

The 10 days reduction has unwittingly deprived the officers, who can get anticipatory promotion to BS-20, resulting in career stagnation. The Federal Government College Teachers Association expressed concern about the move of the Establishment Division.

“The promotion to BS-20 is the last step on the promotion ladder of some ex-cadre officers. These officers, it is feared, may retire even before the next CSB meets. The number of days lost in the delay of promotion cannot be compensated. Therefore, the Establishment Division should restore its earlier decision re-fix the cut-off date for the promotion cases in anticipation i.e. July 10," a representative of the FGCTA said.