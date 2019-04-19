Harassers of Canadian woman arrested

Islamabad: The federal capital police, in a remarkable breakthrough, have arrested both youths embroiled in harassing a Canadian lady previous Monday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Aamir Zulfiqar gave a task to SP (Rural Zone) Mohammad Umar to trace the case and arrest both the boys, Hamza Sohail and Anas Kamran, within 24 hours. Consequently, the police extricated the incident, traced out the people involved in the case and arrested both the boys with the car used in the offence.

Assma Galuta, the complainant, expressed his satisfaction over the police performance, said, while talking to ‘The News’, “I feel secure in Pakistan after both the youths involved in harassing me, have been nabbed within the shortest possible time.”

Ms. Galuta, in her written complaint lodged with the Sihala Police Station, said that she was living in an apartment (405, 4th floor, Macca Tower, E-11/4, Islamabad.

On 15th April, when she was in Block-C, Bahria Town, Phase-7, she hired an Ubar cab for her apartment. At the same venue, she saw two youths riding a Toyota car bearing registration number LEB-3630, intercepted her cab. The youths forced the driver of the cab to drop her on the spot but as he refused to obey them, they blocked the cab and asked the driver to tell her destination. However, they kept bullying her and driver to Shopping Mall. She rushed into the Mall and saved her life.

The Sehala police registered the case (FIR No. 117/19) under sections 342, 511, 354 and 506 PPC against the accused later identified as Hamza Sohail and Anas Kamran. The SP constituted different teams and gave them tasks to reveal the case. The people engaged in the investigation of the case, traced the car registered in Lahore and recovered from Phase-7 of Bahria Town. The police arrested owner of the car identified as Sohail Saleheen, a top businessman of the city who confessed, during the course of investigation, that his son was involved in the case and used his car for the offense.

Different teams of the police conducted raids at various places on the information of Sohail Saleheen and finally arrested both the boys – Hamza Sohail and Anas Kamran – from Phase-7 and Phase-8. The complainant, later, identified the accused in the Sihala and confirmed their involvement in the crime.

SP (Rural Zone) Mohammad Umar when contacted by this scribe, said, “It was a difficult task but was a challenge for the police,” adding that the police have detained father of the main suspect first and recovered the car who has confessed that he knew that his son was involved in the harassment of the lady.

IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) appreciated the performance of the police who unearthed the case within the given time.