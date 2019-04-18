close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
Cricket team's training session shifted to NCA

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team's practice sessions on Wednesday have been shifted from the Gaddafi Stadium to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Lahore after heavy rainfall in the city. Special attention is being paid to players' physical fitness ahead of the World Cup 2019. Fitness tests of the probable players for the World Cup have been conducted. Meanwhile, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has been granted extra time by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to clear fitness test. The 30-year-old has been recovering from a knee injury, and the officials are hoping that he will pass the fitness test for the World Cup 2019.

