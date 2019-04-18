Pakistani delegation visiting Oman on ‘Foreign Study Tour’

Islamabad

Major General Asim Malik, Chief Instructor War Wing, National Defence University (NDU) is leading the ‘Foreign Study Tour’ to the Sultanate of Oman, comprising 21-members including armed forces officers from allied countries i.e. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Nigeria, in addition civil bureaucracy of Pakistan, says a press release.

Sayyid Faris Fatik al Said, distinguished member Royal Family graced the diplomatic reception as chief guest at Pakistan House hosted by Ambassador Ali Javed. Dr. Mohammed Al Zadjali, Chairman Oman Lawyers Association was ‘guest of honour’.

Present among 150 guests were numerous ambassadors, Omani civil society such as journalists, writers, historians, professors, jurists, intellectuals, CEOs and Government Officials. Representatives of Pakistan and Sultan Armed Forces and the complete spectrum of Pakistani businessmen and professionals also participated.

Notably, groups of Pakistani Pashtun-Baloch leaders undertook 5-hour journey from Buraimi (UAE borders), whereas Pakistani Baloch leaders, Pakistanis with Hindu Faith and retired servicemen marked the event with their presence to express solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces and support for Pakistan Oman Friendship.

The reception was organised in partnership with 16 ‘Partners of Pakistan Day’, consisting small and large local businesses established by Pakistanis after migrating to Oman, representing their success stories and substantiating His Majesty’s generous hospitality and excellent conditions to host 272,000 Pakistanis in Sultanate.

Earlier, the delegates paid a courtesy call on General Ahmed bin Harith bin Nassir Al Nabhani, Chief of Staff Sultan Armed Forces and conveyed greetings from his counterpart General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

During their 4-day stay, the delegates shall visit, and be accorded briefings on, Sultan Armed Forces and national institutions such as State & Shura Councils (Houses of Parliament), NDC and Special Economic Zone Duqm (SEZAD).

Cooperation and exchanges between NDU & NDC have been actively on-going for decades, nonetheless, both premier institutes, being highest seats of learning for national, military and defence strategy, inked an MoU to further exchanges during visit to Oman by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on February 4, 2019.