Rules for fools?

Laws always make a difference in the country. We have a plenty of laws, but those laws have not changed the social situation. There are several organisations both at the federal and provincial levels which are being run without Employees Service Rules. These rules have not been framed despite decades having been passed since the creation of those organisations. As a result, regular employees are being kept deprived of their promotion and other perks and privileges as enjoyed by other government-sector employees.

This injustice and discrimination will continue in this country, because in this country rules are for fools.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad