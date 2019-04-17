close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 17, 2019

Rules for fools?

Newspost

 
April 17, 2019

Laws always make a difference in the country. We have a plenty of laws, but those laws have not changed the social situation. There are several organisations both at the federal and provincial levels which are being run without Employees Service Rules. These rules have not been framed despite decades having been passed since the creation of those organisations. As a result, regular employees are being kept deprived of their promotion and other perks and privileges as enjoyed by other government-sector employees.

This injustice and discrimination will continue in this country, because in this country rules are for fools.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost