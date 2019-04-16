‘2m in need of aid after Iran floods’

TEHRAN: The devastating floods that have swamped many parts of Iran since March have left two million people in need of humanitarian aid, the Red Crescent said on Monday.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies called the floods the "largest disaster to hit Iran in more than 15 years". According to the IFRC, the floods have killed at least 78 people and injured more than 1,000 others.

An estimated 10 million people across 2,000 cities and towns have been affected, with more than half a million displaced, it said. "In all, more than 457,000 people have been reached by Red Crescent services," and emergency accommodation provided for 239,000.