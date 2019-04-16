close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 16, 2019

Accident kills 10 in China

World

AFP
April 16, 2019

BEIJING: Ten people suffocated to death by smoke inhalation at a large Chinese pharmaceutical firm on Monday, state media reported, the latest in a spate of deadly industrial incidents across the country. Sparks from a pipe being welded at Qilu Tianhe Huishi Pharmaceutical Co. in eastern Shandong province caused a substance to catch fire and give off the smoke, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World