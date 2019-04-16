Accident kills 10 in China

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Ten people suffocated to death by smoke inhalation at a large Chinese pharmaceutical firm on Monday, state media reported, the latest in a spate of deadly industrial incidents across the country. Sparks from a pipe being welded at Qilu Tianhe Huishi Pharmaceutical Co. in eastern Shandong province caused a substance to catch fire and give off the smoke, state news agency Xinhua reported.
