Thu Feb 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2019

Sindh govt to support poultry farmers

Business

KARACHI: Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) CEO Mehboobul Haq on Wednesday said Sindh has a vast potential of profitable investment in poultry breeder farming and hatchery sector.

He said the province has the capacity to produce only four to five percent demand of breeding and hatchery, while the rest of the 95 percent demand in this sector was met by importing from Punjab. “The Sindh investment department is committed to extending incentives and support to investors, especially in the poultry sector,” the CEO added.

With the support of SEDF, a private sector company named 'Marhaba Protein Farms' was investing Rs350 million for the establishment of a breeder farm and hatchery in Dhabeji. “This project would be inaugurated by Provincial Minister for Livestock Sindh Abdul Bari Pitafi on February 18, 2019,” he said.

