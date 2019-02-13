Three food outlets sealed for violation of rules

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed three food businesses and charged six food business operators with totaling fines Rs162,000 for violating the rules of PFA Act.

Food safety teams of PFA also stopped the production of 12 food points by serving emergency prohibition orders. The teams also warned 23 food outlets, asking them to improve the hygienic condition in a daylong operation.

The food inspection drive was held on the directions of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman. PFA’s enforcement teams visited a number of food points and processing units in the provincial metropolis. They checked food quality, hygiene working environment and food safety standards by ensuring the implementation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

A team of PFA sealed a production of Doce Foods for not taking preventative measures to control pests, using rusty machinery, an abundance of insects in the kitchen area and unavailability of labels.

In another raid, PFA closed down Madina Bakery (production unit) for selling expired sweets, open dustbins and failing to meet hygiene working environment. Major Bong Dhaba was sealed for doing business without medical certificates and stinky environment. A huge quantity of adulterated and unwholesome food was discarded by PFA.

Walled City: Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) will begin the illumination of Haveli Mai Jinda, Makatib Khana and the periphery of Dewan-e-Aam. Officials said the project would be completed by mid-march at a cost of Rs1.8 million. On completion of the project these newly illuminated sites will be added to the history extending night tours.

Previously Huzoori Bagh Baradari, Alamgiri Gate, Roshnai Gate, Summer Palace, Musaman Gate, Picture Wall of Lahore Fort, entrance of Badshahi Masjid, tomb of Allama Iqbal, dome of Samadhi of Ranjeet Singh have been illuminated. WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that illumination was being done for the first time in history to attract tourists and extend the night tour. “We have received appreciation on the previously illuminated sites in Lahore Fort and tourists also liked it. We plan to illuminate the entire Lahore Fort very soon,” he concluded.

uplift schemes: The Punjab government on Tuesday approved five development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs6.521 billion. The schemes were approved in the 16th meeting of the provincial development working party of current fiscal year 2018-19 presided by Chairman Habibur-Rehman Gilani.

The approved schemes included: Teachers’ Training Programme (Revised) at the cost of Rs550.343 million, Third Party Evaluation of Literacy Interventions (Revised PC-II) at the cost of Rs26.795 million, Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Program (Revised) at the cost of Rs1,205.150 million, Storm Water Drainage System for Haji Camp to River Ravi via Laxmi Chowk, Mcleoad Road, Nabha Road, Chuburji and Sham Nagar, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs3,202.07 million and Establishment of Citizen Facilitation and Service Centres (E-Khidmat Markaz) (Revised) at the cost of Rs1,537.356 million.