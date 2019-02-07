Descon likely to get Karachi Water and Sewerage Board projects

KARACHI: The Descon Engineering along with several companies participated in bidding for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s billions of rupees worth Treatment plant IV and rehabilitation of the Filtration Plant. Descon which had offered the lowest rates in the bidding is likely to get the projects.



The project director Greater Sewerage Plan Karachi (S-3)had invited international biddings for installation of 180 MGD sewage Treatment Plant near Korangi and a project of laying Transmission System at Malir nullah. As many as eight companies acquired the bidding documents for the Treatment Plant project, while two companies offered bids as a joint ventures. The Sinohydro Corporation and its partners submitted a bid of Rs. 39 billion while Descon Engineering in their joint venture with their partners offered the lowest bid Rs. 18 billion.

The Transmission System project was divided into six projects and total 14 companies acquired the tender documents but bids of only four met with success. One of the companies managed to got three projects, while the remaining three got one project each.