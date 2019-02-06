5 outlaws arrested

Islamabad: Islamabad Kohsar Police on Tuesday arrested five criminals of Afghanistan origin and recovered laptops and other valuables from their possession a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of SSP, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb crime.

A special team was constituted by Superintendent of Police (City) Sayed Aziz under supervision of Station House Officer of Kohsar police station Sub-Inspector Abdul Razzaq to ensure arrest of perpetrators of some thefts in the area.

This team including ASI Asim Ghafar and others arrested five criminals having Afghan nationality. They have been identified as Gul Zaman, Mir Vais, Mushtaq, Hameed Khan and Bloch while police recovered six laptops and stolen valuable from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them in Kohsar police station. During the interrogation, they confessed their involvement in several criminal and theft activities in various areas of Kohsar and Shalimar police stations.

They used to take away valuables from the parked cars while further investigation is underway from them.