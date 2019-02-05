Hunter accidently killed

NOWSHERA: A hunter was accidentally killed in Millikhel Payan in Akora Khattak here on Monday.

One Muslim Shah told the officials of the Akora Khattak Police Station that his son Noor Muhammad, 25, had gone for hunting with his brother Khan Muhammad and other relatives to Millikhel Payan.

He said that Noor Muhammad was accidentally killed when the gun of a hunter went off, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. His father termed the incident an accident and did not nominate anybody in the case.