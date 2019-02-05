close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

Hunter accidently killed

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

NOWSHERA: A hunter was accidentally killed in Millikhel Payan in Akora Khattak here on Monday.

One Muslim Shah told the officials of the Akora Khattak Police Station that his son Noor Muhammad, 25, had gone for hunting with his brother Khan Muhammad and other relatives to Millikhel Payan.

He said that Noor Muhammad was accidentally killed when the gun of a hunter went off, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. His father termed the incident an accident and did not nominate anybody in the case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar