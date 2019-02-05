Kashmir solution vital for peace in region: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that we salute the unshaken commitment of Kashmiri people for the right of self-determination. The brave people of occupied Kashmir have rekindled the freedom movement with their blood and Pakistani nation is standing with their Kashmiri brethren.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the CM said people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are fighting a war of their survival and freedom. The Kashmiris have written a new history with their blood to achieve the goal of self-determination. There is no other example to match such a brave struggle of Kashmiris for the right of self-determination as they are rendering invaluable sacrifices for their rights by tolerating difficulties and hardships. He said India cannot deprive the Kashmiris of their right of freedom with state-sponsored terrorism and torture. Depriving the Kashmiris of their right of self-determination is a blatant violation of human rights, he said.