‘Repression in society causes sexist attitudes’

Sexually we are a repressed society and it is this repression that causes sexist attitudes. This view was expressed by noted journalist Ghazi Salahuddin while speaking at a panel discussion titled, “This is not funny”, sponsored by the Uks Research Centre, an NGO working for change through dialogue, at a hotel on Thursday.

“With the repression, coupled with the fact that the majority of our population are very young, sexist attitudes are sure to result which in turn result in the denigration of women and make them the target of staid humour, treating them as inferior beings,” he said.

Ghazi made these remarks in reply to a question from Tasneem Ahmer, head of Uks and the moderator of the panel discussion who asked if there had been a change in the mindset of the young generation. He said this was a defence mechanism of the menfolk who deemed themselves very insecure. The statements of most political leaders reflected misogyny, he said.

He said that inferiority of women was taken for granted in our society. Our men, he said, were unnerved by women coming into public life in greater numbers. “Our media should reflect the reality.”

Hamna Zubair from Dawn said that today society was much more sensitised. She quoted a remark in a television play, “Aurat Na Bano”, a remark that denigrates and degrades women.

She quoted another remark by politician and former Karachi mayor Kamal Mustafa who, in a television programme, had said “they were looking like women”, but he was cut short by the anchor. As for comedy plays and programmes, she said comedy should be handled carefully so as to forestall sexist humour.

Ayesha Khan from the Collective for Social Sciences Research said that social media had amplified the bad voices too. “We women have no outlet. Such denigrating jokes are an element of sexual harassment. The more the segregation, the more the sexist jokes.”

She said that sexual harassment was increasing as more women entered public life. Ghazi Salahuddin said, “What makes the difference is the home atmosphere. There has to be a change in the family set-up.”

The moderator of the panel discussion, Tasneem Ahmer, said, “We should sensitise our media.” She concluded the discussion by saying, “We have to adopt the middle way.” She added that we needed good humour that did not imply sexism. The discussion was followed by an animated question-answer session.