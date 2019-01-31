Fakhar, Imad lift Pakistan with aggressive knocks

CAPE TOWN: Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman hit an aggressive 70 before Pakistan’s innings stalled in the series-deciding fifth and final one-day international against South Africa on Wednesday.

With the series at stake, Pakistan made 240 for eight after being sent in to bat at Newlands.While Zaman was at the crease, Pakistan were on course for a big total. He was fourth out after a 73-ball innings when the total was 128 in the 25th over. But the scoring rate slowed after his dismissal, with only 49 runs scored in the next 15 overs.

Imad Wasim, batting at number eight, gave the innings late impetus, hitting 47 not out off 31 balls. He hit sixes off Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada in the last two overs.Medium-paced all-rounders Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo both took two wickets in a disciplined South African bowling performance.

The left-handed Zaman hit ten fours in making his first half-century after a sequence of low scores in both the Tests and the one-day internationals. He was dropped on 20 when he slashed Rabada to Hashim Amla, who could not hold a sharp, chest-high chance.

All four matches in the series, which is tied at 2-2, have been won by the side batting second, although the record at Newlands favours the team batting first by 28 to 12.

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq c Pretorius b Steyn 8

Fakhar Zaman c Tahir b Phehlukwayo 70

Babar Azam b Pretorius 24

M Hafeez c De Kock b Phehlukwayo 17

Shoaib Malik run out (Pretorius) 31

M Rizwan c De Kock b Pretorius 10

Shadab Khan c Dussen b Mulder 19

Imad Wasim not out 47

M Amir b Rabada 6

Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 0

Extras: (b1, lb1, w6) 8

Total: (8 wkts, 50 overs) 240

Fall: 1-8 (Zaman), 2-64 (Azam), 3-108 (Hafeez), 4-128 (Zaman), 5-147 (Rizwan), 6-174 (Malik), 7-200 (Shadab), 8-221

Bowling: Steyn 8-0-51-1 (1w), Imran Tahir 10-0-36-0, Rabada 10-1-43-1 (1w), Pretorius 10-1-46-2, Mulder 3-0-20-1 (1w), Phehlukwayo 9-0-42-2 (3w)

DNB: Usman Shinwari

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIN), Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).