Early detection is crucial, says Sadaf Shahid

The Circle: Caring For Children believes in early intervention in cases where the development of a child is not proceeding at the desired pace, said Sadaf Shahid, the organisation’s CEO and Chief Therapist, while talking to The News.

She made this statement immediately after Mrs Eva Baerner, a visiting speech-language pathologist from Austria, had conducted a workshop on child development at The Circle: Caring For Children, a therapy centre for children suffering from autism, hearing & speech impairment and other learning disorders.

“We offer speech and occupational therapy,” said Sadaf. She said her organisation provides facilities in speech and occupational therapy, as well as remedial therapy. The Circle is also in the process of starting counselling sessions for adolescents and parents.

Currently, she said, there are around 90 children who are benefiting from her organisation. The Circle is also providing therapy on Skype to children residing in the UK, Saudi Arabia and in Pakistan outside Karachi.

She cautioned against the widely practised corporal punishment that parents subject their children to. She said corporal punishment is responsible for making children failures in their practical lives as they grow older. She explained that the fright instilled in children by this kind of disciplinarian attitude makes kids slow learners, as the element of fright is the antithesis to learning.

“It is essential that parents consult with doctors and therapists as soon as they become aware that infants are not showing signs of normal responses and development: not reacting to loud noises, not enough eye contact, disinterest in objects that normally fascinate infants etc. Early detection is the key to proper caregiving and eventual cure.”

Sadaf said that there were some wonderful professionals in Pakistan, and that she was delighted that The Circle was able to bring a brilliant and internationally experienced therapist from Austria, Eva Baerner. —