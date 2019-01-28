Construction of low-cost houses: Aleem asks private sector to play role in PM’s housing scheme

LAHORE: Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan called upon the private sector to play a role in construction of 5 million low-cost houses under the prime minister’s programme. He said this while talking to the members of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan who called on him to appraise him of the issues faced by them.

The minister said that PM Imran Khan had determination to provide poor people with their own houses. Concrete planning is being devised for the purpose, he added. He said that for the first time in the history of the country, such a huge number of houses would be built at the same time which was also a challenge.

A lot of work would be done in the housing and construction sector and especially in big cities work has already been started on making by-laws which will support and secure the private investors, he said.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that on the pattern of Europe and America, mortgage policy would also be implemented for house building finance so that uniform and secure policies could be ensured in the housing sector. He asked the members of the association to come forward and play their effective role in the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme for low-income people and also share their experiences with government to resolve the issues faced by the housing sector.