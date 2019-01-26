Top players advance in Masters Snooker

ISLAMABAD: Leading players here Friday moved into the next round of the Masters Snooker with easy wins at the PSB Snooker Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Veteran Imran Shehzad got walkover against his opponent.

Results: Shah Khan (KP) bt Arshad Ali Qureshi (Isb) 45-68, 59-50, 38-58, 56-47, 73-60; Naveen Perwani (Sindh) bt Mehmood Khan (Bal) 59-40, 53-21, 32-66, 50-59, 81-35; Imran Shehzad (Pjb) bt Naseem Paracha (Sindh) (walkover); Azhar Khan (Pjb) bt Masood Ahmed (Isb) 61-43, 56-44, 12-51, 59-28; Saeed Ahmed (Bal) bt Abu Saim (Pjb) 58-32, 59-35, 68-44; Farrukh Usman (Sindh) bt Saeed ur Rehman (Kpk) 66-24, 75-23, 23-65, 71-12; Danish Haroon (Sindh) bt Mujahid Ali Shah (KP) 63-20, 62-13, 22-52, 76-19; Shehzad Butt (Pjb) bt Khalid Awan (Bal) 37-74, 22-60, 66-07, 86-1, 57-44; Imran Shehzad (Pjb) bt Shah Khan (KP) 116-0(90), 67-78, 16-53, 79-30, 76-04; Masood Ahmed (Isb) bt Mehmood Khan (Bal) 63-41, 53-46, 50-01; Muhammad Shafi (KP) bt Azhar Khan (Pjb) 52-17, 31-60, 62-57, 59-08; Arshad Ali Qureshi (Isb) bt Abdul Rehman (Bal) 51-35, 62-21, 70-25.