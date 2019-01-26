Money laundering case: Zardari directly nominated in nine fresh NAB cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will open 28 separate investigations into alleged money laundering of billions of rupees through fake accounts by the top leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), government officials and private individuals, The News learnt on Wednesday.

The bureau has created 16 larger categories (based on an earlier report by a Joint Investigation Team) under which these cases would be investigated again by different NAB teams, fresh documents available with The News revealed.

The accused in these cases include former president and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Omni Group CEO.

The NAB on Tuesday constituted a combined investigation team (CIT), comprising its top officers, to probe the mega cases. The apex court had directed the NAB to look into a joint investigation team (JIT) report and conduct its own fresh investigation within two months.

NAB sources told The News on Wednesday that all the accused could be summoned soon to record their statement and explain their position on the allegations. They said the NAB was determined to learn from its mistakes made in investigations against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield properties, Flagship and Al-Azizia Steel Mills cases.

Sources said the categories under which new investigations would be launched include illegal creation of Summit Bank allegedly for money laundering, exponential growth of Omni Group through fraudulent loans worth Rs53.53 billion and selling Thatta and Dadu Sugar Mills by Sindh government at throw-away prices.

A separate NAB investigation would be launched against Zardari to probe alleged misappropriation of Rs1.5 billion through M/S Park Lane in 2009. The former leader would also face another NAB probe for obtaining a luxury vehicle of “Tosha Khana” at only 15% of the value.

The case would be probed by the NAB Rawalpindi team, sources said. Another case would be launched against Zardari for importing undeclared bullet-proof vehicles and paying through a deceased person. The bureau will also probe Rs1.22 billion kickback allegations against Faryal Talpur through a dedicated investigation team.

A fresh investigation would also be launched to probe allegations against the PPP leaders of receiving Rs8.3 billion kickbacks from a mega construction firm through the joint account of APS Mushtaq Ahmad/fake account.

A probe would be launched against the then finance minister and current Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for alleged fraud of Rs24.9 billion through misappropriated loans to Omni group. The CEO of group Bilal Sheikh is co-accused.

Four separate probes against the same two accused would be pursued separately for alleged misappropriation of Rs7.19 billion through the Sindh government’s tailor subsidies to Omni Group.

Two NAB cases would be opened against Younas Kidwai, the alleged front man of Zardari, for illegally obtaining expensive amenity plots of library, mandir and gymnasium in Clifton, Karachi.

Four separate cases will be opened for illegal acquisition of Prime Urban state and private lands by M/S Pink Residency and M/s Al-Ain Holding by Younas Kidwai. Sources said the NAB would also probe Manzoor Qadir Kaka and others for misappropriation of 362 acres of Pakistan Steel Mill Land.

Three separate cases would be opened to probe Rs1.32 billion kickbacks deposited by government contractors into fake accounts and violation of Sindh-PPRA rules in award of various contracts. Another three cases would be probed afresh by the NAB into illegal Hundi transactions through M/S Orient Energy and M/s Technomen Kinetics, partners of government of Sindh.