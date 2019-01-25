Head coach Saeed terms FIH suspension shocking

ISLAMABAD: Saeed Khan, head coach of the unlucky Pakistan team that was suspended by International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday, termed the decision as the worst ever and outcome of the total mismanagement.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday, Saeed said he was totally surprised to see Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in financial crises at this point of time.

“Only last month the PHF had claimed that it had received Rs120 million from the Sindh government. Where that amount has gone? There was no important thing to do than to see your team competing in the inaugural Pro-League.

“I am surprised at the PHF sending request to FIH for their inability to play the early part of the Pro-League. I think mere Rs20 million would have been enough to take this trip.”

The 1994 World Cup winning team coach said that the FIH suspension was a result of total mismanagement in PHF. “Why gravity of situation was not realised well in time. Here I have my reservations on the government’s slow decision making power. The government or the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) should have conducted forensic audit at the earliest to know the reality.”

Saeed called on the government to conduct early forensic audit of each and every penny the PHF has spent during the last four years.

Recalling his recent stint with the national women team, he said he was the one who kept tight check on spending during offshore tour.

“I returned almost 15,000 dollars and kept a tight check on all the spending while on an away tour. You need to spend every penny by utmost honesty in an effort to see country’s hockey taking gains internationally.”

Saeed, who now resides in France with his family, said he left all his activities half way in Paris and rushed to Pakistan to train the team.

“I was assured that there were enough money to take the tour. Now when the team was about to depart the PHF wrote a request to FIH and in the process got the team suspended.”

He maintained it was the worst day in the hockey history of Pakistan. “As a former international hockey player and coach of the World Cup winning team, I never have even dreamt of Pakistan’s suspension in any international event. Shockingly, the national game hockey has been dragged to such a low level by incompetent people,” he said without naming anyone.