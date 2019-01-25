close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

Six illegal buildings demolished

Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority's town planning wing has demolished six buildings and sealed another five in Revenue Society, Nawab Town and Raiwind Road during a drive against illegal constructions on Thursday. Officials said a restaurant in Revenue Society, four buildings in Nawab Town and another building on main Raiwind Road were demolished, whereas three shops at Jaan Muhammad Road, a plaza in Nawab Town and a restaurant

on main Raiwind Road were sealed.

