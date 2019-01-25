Six illegal buildings demolished

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority’s town planning wing has demolished six buildings and sealed another five in Revenue Society, Nawab Town and Raiwind Road during a drive against illegal constructions on Thursday. Officials said a restaurant in Revenue Society, four buildings in Nawab Town and another building on main Raiwind Road were demolished, whereas three shops at Jaan Muhammad Road, a plaza in Nawab Town and a restaurant
on main Raiwind Road were sealed.
LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority’s town planning wing has demolished six buildings and sealed another five in Revenue Society, Nawab Town and Raiwind Road during a drive against illegal constructions on Thursday. Officials said a restaurant in Revenue Society, four buildings in Nawab Town and another building on main Raiwind Road were demolished, whereas three shops at Jaan Muhammad Road, a plaza in Nawab Town and a restaurant
on main Raiwind Road were sealed.