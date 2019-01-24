close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
AFP
January 24, 2019

Australia add 2 debutants to Test squad

Sports

BRISBANE, Australia: Australia have named debutants Kurtis Patterson and Jhye Richardson and recalled opener Joe Burns for the first Test against Sri Lanka beginning in Brisbane on Thursday.

Patterson scored centuries in both innings playing for the Cricket Australia XI against Sri Lanka in Hobart last week, prompting selectors to call him into the squad.

West Australian fast bowler Richardson, who was impressive in the ODI series against India, comes in for the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Selectors resisted the temptation to blood 20-year-old batsman Will Pucovski, who many are touting as the next Ricky Ponting, opting instead for the experienced Burns.

Squad: Tim Paine (captain), Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon.

