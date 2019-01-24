PU holds Seerat seminar

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Hailey College of Banking and Finance’s Art and Culture Society has organised a seminar on the life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Registrar Dr Khalid Khan, Faculty of commerce dean and HCBF Principal Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan, faculty members and students attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Maulana Raghib said we must seek solutions of our all problems in the light of teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He said the problems being face by Muslim Ummah were only because of not following the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in letter and spirit.

He said Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) gave lesson of peace and harmony and we should promote tolerance in our society in the light of examples set by Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) himself. On the occasion, students presented Hamd, Naats and speeches on various aspects of life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

PHC: A delegation of the National Council for Tibb (NTC) on Wednesday visited office of the Punjab Healthcare Commission. The delegation, led by NTC president Prof Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari and members of council including; Hakeem Muhammad Ahmed Saleemi and Hakeem Rahat Naseem Sohdrvi, Hakeem Sikander Hayat Zahid, Hakeem Bashir Bhervi and Maria Munair.

The delegation met with Chief Operating Officer Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan and team comprising directors Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya, Licensing Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Complaints Prof Riaz A Tasneem and others.

The meeting discussed various aspects of healthcare service delivery, ambit of the PHC working, patient safety, services at the healthcare establishments and improving healthcare service delivery in the province.

On this occasion, Dr Ajmal told the delegation about the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) – developed after wide-spread consultations with all the stakeholders – licensing and accreditation, complaint management and the anti-quackery campaign of the PHC.

While briefing about the Punjab Healthcare Commission and mandate of its working, he told the delegation that the Punjab Healthcare Commission had registered more than 55,000 and licensed over 36,000 centres, besides preparing the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) for all kinds of treatment facilities.

“The commission has trained over 22,000 health professionals of more than 18,500 centres to implement the standards,” he said, adding that more than 15,000 centres had been inspected as well.