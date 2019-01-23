Car bomb hits Syria’s Latakia zone

DAMASCUS: A car bomb exploded Tuesday in the Syrian regime’s coastal stronghold of Latakia, killing one person and wounding four others, state news agency SANA reported. “Initial reports indicate that a car bomb exploded and that the driver was killed while four other people were wounded,” SANA said, adding that the explosion occurred in the city’s Al-Hammam square. Authorities found a second bomb in the same place and defused it just before it was due to blow up, the agency added.