Motorway Police recover Rs 270m fine from violators

NAWABSHAH: The Motorway Police recovered over Rs 270 million as fine from drivers of different vehicles contravening traffic rules during the previous year. This was stated by SSP Motorway Police Sajid Hussain Bhatti while talking to newsmen at the Nawabshah Media Center.

He said due to strict steps taken by the Motorway Police, the numbers of motorway accidents have reduced by 40 per cent during 2018 as compared to 2017. He said most of the incidents on motorway occur due to overspeeding and wrong overtaking. Bhatti said they also take serious action if drivers are not wearing seat belts.

The SSP Motorway Police said they have launched a drive to ensure drivers of passenger coaches, trailers and other vehicles remain alert late night. He said the passenger coaches are closely watched from one toll plaza to another to keep overspeeding under check.

The SSP Motorway said the driver license and route permits are also cancelled if drivers are found repeatedly breaking the law at the motorway.

The Motorway Police officer said apart from routine duty, they have planted 7,000 trees along both sides of the 170 kilometer motorway track from Hala to Halani.

He said the police have also launched a campaign to remove encroachments from the Motorway.

Bhatti claimed the police also played an important role in reunification of 80 children with their families.