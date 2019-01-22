CM wants mainstreaming of tribal districts expedited

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the mainstreaming of seven newly merged districts of the erstwhile Fata.

“All the departments should work out the mechanism for extension of services in the tribal districts,” he said while presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minster’s Secretariat.

An official handout said the meeting discussed developmental strategy, provision of resources, approval of schemes and infrastructure development in the tribal districts.

Senior Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for Local Government Shahram Tarakai, Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, provincial government spokesperson Ajmal Khan Wazir, Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Latif Yousafzai and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister hoped the steps taken so far would provide a base for the quick development in the former tribal areas. “We have to follow

merit and make decisions to ensure transparent utilisation of resources. All departments should prepare implementation plans,” he added.

Town-IV naib nazim assumes office: Muhammad Zafar took oath as naib nazim of Town-IV Council on Monday.

Arbab Muhammad Kamal was naib nazim of Town-IV. He had resigned for contesting the general election in 2018.

Muhammad Zafar had been officiating as acting naib nazim since then.

Election Commissioner Abdul Qadir Khan administered the oath to Muhammad Zafar.

Nazim Town-IV Haroon Sifat congratulated Muhammad Zafar on his election as naib nazim of the town council.

He hoped the naib nazim and convener would shoulder his responsibilities efficiently. He hoped that the naib nazim would play his role in the development of the Town-IV.

Fake lady doctor sent to prison: A local court on Monday sent on 14 days judicial remand a

nurse who was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly faking as a gynecologist and performing surgeries.

Judicial Magistrate Peshawar, Ijazur Rehman, sent the accused, a former nurse to Central Prison Peshawar on 14 days judicial remand.

The FIA registered a case against the former nurse for deceiving patients and posing as gynecologist working at a public sector hospital and doing even surgeries at the clinic.

The FIA arrested her from a private medical centre situated at Dabgari Garden.

In the preliminary investigation, the FIA claimed that she had opened her clinic in the Khyber Medical Centre and was posing as senior gynecologist of Lady Reading Hospital and was deceiving the innocent women patients.

The FIA revealed in the inquiry report that the accused lady had also did several operations in the clinic and played with the lives of patients.

The FIA officials produced the accused before the court and sought her physical remand for further investigation in the case. However, the court sent the accused to the prison.Student shot dead: A student was killed and another injured when armed attackers opened fire on them at Hayatabad Monday night.

Police said unknown accused fired at two students near Rohila Market in Phase 3. “Abu Huraira died on the spot while the other, Khizer was injured. Police is collecting the evidence,” said Superintendent of Police Cantt, Waseem Riaz.