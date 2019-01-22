UNGA president pays rich tribute to sacrifices of Pak-UN peacekeepers

Rawalpindi: President of the United Nations General Assembly María Fernanda Espinosa visited Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS) today, says an ISPR press release.

While interacting with students and faculty members, the president of UN General Assembly paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistani peacekeepers for global peace and security and saving civilian lives under UN umbrella.

CIPS was established in 2013 to provide peacekeeping training to domestic and international peacekeepers and was inaugurated by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon.

Pursuing a long history with UN Peacekeeping since 1960’s Pakistan has been wholeheartedly supporting UN in Peacekeeping in more than 44 missions. The delegation paid tribute to 156 Pakistani peacekeepers who have sacrificed their lives in the noble cause of humanity and restoring peace and stability in different regions.

Earlier on arrival at CIPS, rector of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Lieutenant General (r) Naweed Zaman welcomed the visiting dignitary. Dr Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations was also present during the visit.