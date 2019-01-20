Students of Mardan college demand building

MARDAN: The students of Mardan Postgraduate College staged a protest against Abdul Wali Khan University administration for not handing over the building of the college to the college management.

The protest rally was organised by Muttahida Talaba Mahaz, a union of different student organisations of the college, outside the Mardan Press Club. The rally, led by Mohammad Abbas Khan, Hamid Khan, Shabir Khan, Shahzad Khan, Amanat Khan, Yasar Khan and others, blocked Shamsi Road in front of the press club for several hours.

The protesters chanted slogans against the Awkum vice-chancellor. Addressing the rally, the student leaders said the university was started in the building of Government Postgraduate College during the Awami National Party (ANP)-led provincial government in 2009.

They added that later the university was shifted to the newly constructed site in Sheikh Maltoon town. They said now the authorities should hand over the building to the college as the university has got its own space in Sheikh Maltoon. They said that the college students are facing problems of space for laboratories, hostel and other facilities.