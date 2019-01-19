Libyan forces say Al-Qaeda commander killed in operation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BENGHAZI: The forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said they killed on Friday three jihadists including a senior Al-Qaeda member in the south of the country days after launching a security operation. Ahmad al-Mesmari, a spokesman for Haftar’s self-proclaimed Libyan National Army, described the three as “terrorists” and identified them as Abdel Monem al-Hasnaoui, also known as Abu Talha al-Libi, Al-Mahdi Dengo and Egyptian citizen Abdullah al-Dessouki. He said they were killed during “a special operation... Friday in Al-Qarda al-Chatti region of southwestern Libya”. Abu Talha — a Libyan whose death was reported on several past occasions including in an 2016 air raid by unidentified aircraft — is said by Libya to be a senior operative of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). Mesmari gave no further details on the other two suspects.
BENGHAZI: The forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said they killed on Friday three jihadists including a senior Al-Qaeda member in the south of the country days after launching a security operation. Ahmad al-Mesmari, a spokesman for Haftar’s self-proclaimed Libyan National Army, described the three as “terrorists” and identified them as Abdel Monem al-Hasnaoui, also known as Abu Talha al-Libi, Al-Mahdi Dengo and Egyptian citizen Abdullah al-Dessouki. He said they were killed during “a special operation... Friday in Al-Qarda al-Chatti region of southwestern Libya”. Abu Talha — a Libyan whose death was reported on several past occasions including in an 2016 air raid by unidentified aircraft — is said by Libya to be a senior operative of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). Mesmari gave no further details on the other two suspects.