Naqeebullah’s father condemns anti-Army, anti-Pak sloganeering

ISLAMABAD: The father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, the Waziristan youth who was gunned down in an alleged fake police encounter in Karachi, on Wednesday condemned the anti-Army and anti-Pakistan sloganeering such as ‘Dahshatgardi key pechay wardi hay’ (uniform is behind the terrorism) and ‘Lerr-o-Barr’ stating that that no one would be allowed to do politics in the name of his son.

“The propaganda against Pakistan Army should end at once. Anyone who talks against Pakistan Army in fact talks against the country and that cannot be allowed,” Muhammad Khan said while talking to the media here. He said Pakistan Army is fully alert and it has not only exposed the external terrorists but flushed them out. “The Pakistan Army has restored peace in our area by eliminating terrorists. If the nation will Army) then no power of the world can compete it,” he said.

He said ‘Pashtoons’ were part of Pakistan and Army was also their guardian. He said he had no doubt on the sincerity of anyone and was sure that the assurances given by prime minister, chief justice and Chief of Army Staff to get justice for Naqeebullah would be fulfilled. “Everyone wants justice and is cooperating in Naqeebullah’s case. I am hopeful that I will get justice for my son through Pakistan Army. During the past one year I have seen several positive outcomes in his case.

“This is a legal matter now. The anti-terrorist court rejected the plea bails of culprits and sent them to jail. The nation should be patient and wait a little bit more. I am sure soon the case will reach to its logical end,” he maintained.

Muhammad Khan said that he had not allowed anyone to raise funds in the name of his son. He said anyone using Naqeebullah’s name for personal motives would himself be responsible for his actions. “If someone is trying to get mileage out of this case he is not with us as such an approach will push the real issue behind,” he said, adding that one should only convey his voice to the high-ups while living within the limits of law and Constitution.

He said Pakistan Army had undertaken several uplift works in his area including establishment of market, construction of schools and providing security to the children. “We should not talk about regionalism. Our all areas are part of Pakistan,” he said.

Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had met Naqeebullah’s faher in April, last year and had assured full cooperation of Pakistan Army to get justice in Naqeebullah’s case.