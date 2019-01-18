Warriors, Curry outgun Pelicans

LOS ANGELES: Stephen Curry scored 41 points and sank nine three pointers as the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 147-140.

Kevin Durant tallied 30 points and 15 rebounds, Draymond Green had 17 points and 14 assists as the Warriors also tied a franchise record with 24 made three pointers. Golden State attempted 49 shots from beyond the arc.

Curry became the first player to make eight or more threes in three consecutive games, giving him 28 threes in that span.

“When you get hot like that, you really don’t see anything but the rim,” Curry said.

“You just try to stay on balance and get to your spot, wherever that is. These are shots I work on, I have confidence in them, and I know my teammates do.” Said Golden State coach Steve Kerr, “It is insane what he does.”

The teams also set a record for combined three pointers made in a game with 43. The previous record was 41 when Golden State faced Sacramento earlier this month.