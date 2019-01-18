Canadian kidnapped in Burkina found dead

OUAGADOUGOU: A Canadian geologist kidnapped at a goldmine in Burkina Faso by suspected jihadists has been found dead, the security ministry told AFP on Thursday.A body found with gunshot wounds in northern Burkina Faso late Wednesday is that of Kirk Woodman, “the Canadian who was kidnapped the day before yesterday,” ministry spokesman Jean-Paul Badoum told.