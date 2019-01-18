close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

Former Pak cricket captain Kardar remembered

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 18, 2019

LAHORE: World’s leading search engine Google celebrated the legacy of Abdul Hafeez Kardar on his 94th birth anniversary Thursday, with a special doodle dedicated to the man who captained Pakistan’s first ever cricket Test team.The day’s Google Doodle showed an image of Kardar, who is remembered as the father of Pakistan cricket, playing an elegant shot on the front foot.

Abdul Hafeez Kardar, born on January 17, 1925, was the first captain of Pakistan cricket team.He played domestic cricket for a variety of teams, including Oxford University, Northern India and Muslims. Abdul Hafeez Kardar died on April 21, 1996, aged 71.

