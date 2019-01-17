33RD NATIONAL GAMES: Ayub Stadium to have tartan track

KARACHI: Aiming to hold a successful athletics event during the 33rd National Games, the organisers are planning to install a new tartan-track at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta — the main venue of the biennial spectacle expected to be held in April this year.

But a well-placed source told ‘The News’ from Quetta on Wednesday that it was not likely that the track would be laid in time.

“The work on the track would begin after February 15 and it is not likely that the work will be completed in time. If tartan-track was not laid in time then the athletics competitions will be held, as usual, at the Army Stadium in Quetta,” the source said.

“We have also told the contractor that the blue track should be installed as we are now tired of using the red track,” the source added.

Due to various reasons National Games faced postponement several times in the last few years.

The last spectacle had been held in Lahore in 2012. However a hope has been created as Balochistan’s sports secretary has told Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) general council in Lahore that the venues were ready.

The source also endorsed the sports secretary views, adding that 90 percent of the venues had been completed.

“The venues have been completed 90 percent except the athletic track. The renovation and repairing work of the weightlifting and bodybuilding halls located at the Ayub Stadium also started on Wednesday. It is hoped that this will also be made ready within a week,” the source said.

He added that the equipment would also be imported. “We are going to import some equipment while athletics equipment will be provided to us by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB),” the source said.

The source added that the POA would be sending a delegation after January 20 which would inspect the venues.

“After inspection the dates will be finalised,” the source said. However he was quick to add that the budget had already been approved for holding the extravaganza.

“There is no budget issue. The chief minister is willing to host the Games,” the source said.