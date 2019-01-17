Seven journalists awarded Chevening fellowship

Islamabad : Seven Pakistani journalists have been awarded the UK Government’s prestigious Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme (SAJP) Fellowship for 2019.

For the first time in the history of the Fellowship, the selected fellows consist of a majority of women. The seven fellows are: Baqir Syed, Muhammad Saqib Tanveer, Sana Gulzar, Farooq Baloch, Aroosa Shaukat, Huda Ikram and Sania Chaudhry.

This year, over 100 journalists from across Pakistan applied for the Chevening SAJP fellowship scheme. After going through a competitive and rigorous recruitment process, seven mid-career journalists have been selected to join a fully-funded residential programme at the University of Westminster in the UK.

The selected journalists attended a pre-departure briefing organised by The British High Commission. The briefing was also attended by officials from the British High Commission and previous Chevening alumni. The Professor of Media History at the University of Westminster, Jean Seaton briefed the journalists about the programme through a video call.

The Chevening SAJP Fellowship offers Pakistani journalists the opportunity to undertake a bespoke programme titled ‘Good Governance in a Changing World: the Media, Politics, and Society’, at the University of Westminster. Fellows will join in eight intensive weeks of lectures, visits, and discussions that introduce them to key UK academics, media, and political figures in the field.

The Acting British High Commissioner Richard Crowder said: “Through the Chevening South Asia Journalism programme, Pakistani journalists meet their counterparts from across the South Asia region as well as key UK academics, media, and political figures.