‘Murray can still come back’

MELBOURNE: American doubles legend Bob Bryan gave Andy Murray a ray of hope on Wednesday, saying he believes the former world number one could make a comeback after major hip surgery. Murray bowed out of the Australian Open on Monday for potentially the last time after saying his hip pain was too much too bear.

Earlier he had declared he would call it a day on his storied career after Wimbledon, if he got that far. Bryan said Murray, 31, had explored every conceivable avenue trying to find a solution to his chronic hip pain. An emotional Murray opened up about the personal agony of his battered right hip after losing an epic Australian Open five-setter to Roberto Bautista Agut two days earlier.

The three-time Grand Slam champion said he hates even simple things like walking his dogs because the pain is so bad. Murray faces a heart-wrenching dilemma — battle on through the pain for an emotional farewell at Wimbledon or undergo major surgery in the next week or so knowing it may mean he can never play tennis again.