Saad credits PM’s ‘childish’ policies for grand opposition alliance

LAHORE: Former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said that the credit of grand opposition alliance rests with the prime minister Imran Khan's childish policies.

"PM Imran's childish and revengeful policies provided the basis for the alliance. The non-serious government is unable to run the government," the senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said outside an accountability court.

Rafique said that there exists a need to review the entire accountability structure. 'There has never been genuine accountability, be it in democratic times or in Marshal Law.' He said that the grand opposition alliance was the need of the time, adding that the alliance will put pressure on the government to deliver on its election promises.

"If the government is unable to perform then the opposition is meant to give it a tough time," he said. The senior politician said that the prime minister does not have the authority to give an NRO, hence his recent claims are mere stupidity. Meanwhile, the accountability court has extended Rafique's remand in the Paragon Housing Society case till January 21.