Wed Jan 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

‘Modi’s visit to Srinagar rejected by Kashmiris’

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider on Tuesday said that people of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) had rejected the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Srinagar. Giving reaction to the Modi visit, he said Indian premier’s visit was like rubbing salt in the wounds of people of Kashmir, as he was the killer of Kashmiris.

