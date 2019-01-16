Model Town Club advance

LAHORE: Model Town Club has entered into the league stage of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they outplayed Apollo Sports Club by 5 wickets in a match played at LRCA Ittefaq Ground.

Scores: Apollo Sports 127 all out in 27.2 overs (Inzamam Alam 60, Usman Khalid 4/36, M Irfan 2/21, Rashid Hussain 2/27, Umaid Asif 2/29). Model Town Club 128/5 in 20.1 Overs (Arslan Bajwa 27, Saad Nasim 30, Asim Ali 23, Bilal Irshad 2/47).