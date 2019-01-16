Model Town Club advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Model Town Club has entered into the league stage of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they outplayed Apollo Sports Club by 5 wickets in a match played at LRCA Ittefaq Ground.
Scores: Apollo Sports 127 all out in 27.2 overs (Inzamam Alam 60, Usman Khalid 4/36, M Irfan 2/21, Rashid Hussain 2/27, Umaid Asif 2/29). Model Town Club 128/5 in 20.1 Overs (Arslan Bajwa 27, Saad Nasim 30, Asim Ali 23, Bilal Irshad 2/47).
LAHORE: Model Town Club has entered into the league stage of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they outplayed Apollo Sports Club by 5 wickets in a match played at LRCA Ittefaq Ground.
Scores: Apollo Sports 127 all out in 27.2 overs (Inzamam Alam 60, Usman Khalid 4/36, M Irfan 2/21, Rashid Hussain 2/27, Umaid Asif 2/29). Model Town Club 128/5 in 20.1 Overs (Arslan Bajwa 27, Saad Nasim 30, Asim Ali 23, Bilal Irshad 2/47).