2 dacoits killed in ‘encounter’

FAISALABAD: Two dacoits were killed during an ‘encounter’ with police near Thikriwala on Monday. Allah Ditta Ranjha and an unidentified dacoit were looting people on Faisalabad-Jhang Road when Thikriwala police rushed to the spot and tried to arrest the dacoits. On seeing the police, the dacoits allegedly opened fire at them, which was retaliated. As a result, both dacoits were killed while their three accomplices fled.

‘Steps underway for best health facilities’: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Monday said the government was taking various steps to provide best health facilities to the people. During his visit to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC), he said the FIC was best cardiac care centre and he accused the previous government of ignoring it.

He assured that the PTI government would provide all necessary facilities in FIC, saying that another medical block would be established at FIC besides fully functionalisation of Heart Section at DHQ Hospital Faisalabad. To a question, the secretary said prices of medicines were not increased and the government was monitoring the rates of the medicines so that these could be available to the common people.

THREE DEAD IN ACCIDENTS: Three people died in separate road accidents here on Monday. Sughran Bibi of Chak 266/RB and Soomi Javed of Chak169/RB died when their motorcycle collided with a dumper on Khurrianwala Road. A speeding car collided with Gat Wala Toll Plaza on Faisalabad-Lahore Road. As a result, car driver Muhammad Imran died on the spot while Imran Javed received injuries.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A man shot dead his ex-brother-in-law over a domestic issue at Chak 64/JB on Monday. Rafaqat Hussain of Thikriwala allegedly shot dead his ex-brother-in-law Ashraf Hussain over a domestic issue. His sister Asma Bibi was also critically wounded in the incident.

MAN KILLED ON RESISTANCE: A man was killed on resistance near Chak 63/JB on Monday. Zahid Ali of Chak 39/JB, a powerloom worker, was shot dead by dacoits when he resisted during a dacoity incident near his village.

PRISONER DIES: A prisoner of the District Jail died in mysterious circumstances here on Monday. Muhammad Ramzan died in mysterious circumstances in the jail barracks. He was imprisoned in a murder case. According to the jail authorities, the deceased died when he slipped in the barracks.