Aleema case divine retribution, says Hamza

LAHORE: Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, has said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan appearing before court in connection with foreign properties case is, in fact, divine retribution.

Talking to the media outside Punjab Assembly here on Monday, the PML-N leader said Imran Khan was never tired of demanding money trail by Nawaz Sharif, and today people are demanding money trail of his sister Aleema Khan.

“This is divine retribution,” he added. He further said after Aleema Khan’s Dubai properties now her properties in New Jersey had emerged. He (Imran Khan) used to say he did not believe in amnesty scheme. “Imran Khan Niazi will have to tell the masses as to why properties of Aleema Khan were kept secret,” he added.

Hamza said as to how Imran Khan could term the opposition members thieves and dacoits when he himself was accused. “He will have to be answerable for the helicopter case,” he added. He also said Imran Khan should apologise to the people for the lies he spread on the container.

He said Imran rhetoric of ‘One Pakistan for all’ has badly been exposed, as today there is one Pakistan for the opposition parties and another for him with no accountability. He further said when the opposition talked about helicopter case, Imran Khan’s aides used to say this was like disrespecting the premier. “This (attitude) is indeed disrespect to the people of Pakistan,” he added.

He said there were double standards in Naya Pakistan and warned that masses would not forgive them (the rulers) if they continued ridiculing democracy and parliament. He said no country could progress on hollow slogans and added if the government set its direction right, the opposition was ready to cooperate with the government for the progress and development of the country.

The leader of the opposition in PA said no corruption was proved against the Sharif family and added it was strange that a bill on conflict of interest was being introduced in the parliament when Mohmand dam contract was awarded to Razak Dawood.

He further said no progress was witnessed in Punjab while local bodies were also deprived of funds. He said Supreme Court had to tell that Orange Train was a gift for the people and added the government had no clue as to how to fix the economy.